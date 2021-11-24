Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The holidays are about giving. This holiday season consider giving to to help those organizations who are working hard to make a difference in the lives of many.
If you are able and would like to make a donation, ABC7 News has created a list of vetted organizations by county that make a great impact in helping to build a better Bay Area.
This list of community groups will be updated periodically. If you would like to nominate a community group in your neighborhood that's doing great work, please fill out the form below.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY LISTS
For the full list of charities across the San Francisco Bay Area, scroll down.
BAY AREA-WIDE CHARITIES
Healthy Planet Project - Donate Here
LifeLong Medical Care - Donate Here
There With Care - Bay Area - Donate Here
Ronald McDonald House Charities - Bay Area - Donate Here
Self Help for the Elderly - Donate Here
Center for Elders' Independence - Donate Here
La Clinica - A California Health Center - Donate Here
Bay Area Food Banks - Donate Here
Wender Weis Foundation for Children - Donate Here
Alzheimer's Association of Northern California - Donate Here
Students Rising Above - Donate Here
Multicultural Institute - Donate Here
Latino Community Foundation - Donate Here
Philanthropy Together - Donate Here
Junior Achievement Northern California - Donate Here
Services, Immigrant Rights & Education Network (SIREN) - Donate Here
Foodwise: Education. Farmers Markets. Community.- Donate Here
Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area - Donate Here
Junior Achievement of Northern California - Donate Here
ALAMEDA COUNTY
LifeLong Medical Care - Donate Here
African American Wellness Project - Donate Here
Asian Health Services - Donate Here
Oakland African American Chamber of Commerce - Donate here
Center for Elder Independence - Donate Here
Regional Parks Foundations - Donate Here
The Street Smarts Academy - Donate Here
Acta Non Verba Youth Farm - Donate Here
Peralta College Foundation - Donate Here
East Bay Asian Local Development Corporation - Donate Here
Taylor Family Foundation - Donate Here
The Unity Council - Donate Here
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
Monument Crisis Center - Concord - Donate Here
LifeLong Medical Care - Donate Here
East Bay Sanctuary - Donate Here
Bay Area Rescue Mission - Richmond - Donate Here
West Contra Costa Youth Services Bureau - Donate Here
Richmond Neighborhood Housing Services - Donate Here
Richmond Main Street - Donate Here
Rubicon Programs - Richmond - Donate Here
Boys & Girls Clubs of Contra Costa - Donate Here
White Pony Express - Donate Here
CASA of Contra Costa County - Donate Here
Sonrise Equestrian Foundation - Donate Here
MARIN COUNTY
Ritter Center - San Rafael - Donate Here
Canal Alliance - Marin - Donate Here
Next Generation Scholars - Marin - Donate Here
Huckleberry Youth Programs - Marin - Donate Here
Marin Center for Independent Living - Donate Here
The North Bay Children's Center - Donate Here
Marin Humane Society's Pet Safety Net - Donate Here
NAPA COUNTY
SAN FRANCISCO
SAN MATEO COUNTY
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
SOLANO COUNTY
SONOMA COUNTY
If you don't see your favorite charity, please let us know by filling out the form below:
Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.