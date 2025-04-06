Bay Area says 'Hands Off!' as thousands join nationwide protest against Trump policies

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here in the Bay Area, thousands took to the streets Saturday to voice their anger and concerns about how President Donald Trump is running the country.

The so-called "Hands Off" protests are pushing back against Trump's tariffs, budget cuts, immigrant deportations and more.

Thousands of people packed San Francisco's Civic Center to say "hands off!" to Trump and Elon Musk.

This rally is part of a national day of action organized by democratic activists against Trump's cuts to the federal workforce and sweeping tariffs that sent the stock market into a freefall this week.

"I'm here because I care about democracy and, honestly, my finances," said Alec from San Francisco.

"Every single thing that's happening in Washington every day makes me feel so insecure. I just turned 65, and I feel like everything's falling apart," said Lianna Laingor from Piedmont.

Others are concerned about possible cuts to government benefits that millions rely on.

"We are saying, 'Get the hell away from my Medicaid and Medicare and social security,'" said State Senator Scott Wiener from San Francisco.

In the East Bay, there was a big turnout in downtown Oakland of people pushing back against Trump policies.

Organizers say 2,000 to 3,000 people came out to the Marin County Fairgrounds to stand up for democracy and their rights.

"Let them hear you in Washington, D.C. We are mad as hell, and we're not going to take it anymore," said one speaker.

"I'm here to say 'Hands off!' This government is obsessed with the lives of rransgender people. That's my focus today," said Janna Barkin from Woodacre.

Reverend Floyd Thompkins from Marin City says he's encouraged that people from coast to coast are raising their voices.

"This is broader than what you're hearing on Facebook or Twitter. When we stand together as community, we realize there's a lot more for justice that against it," Tompkins said.