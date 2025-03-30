Bay Area protesters join national 'Tesla Takedown' rallies against Elon Musk, DOGE cuts

Protesters in the Bay Area joined a national day of action dubbed the "Tesla Takedown" and rallied outside local dealerships.

Protesters in the Bay Area joined a national day of action dubbed the "Tesla Takedown" and rallied outside local dealerships.

Protesters in the Bay Area joined a national day of action dubbed the "Tesla Takedown" and rallied outside local dealerships.

Protesters in the Bay Area joined a national day of action dubbed the "Tesla Takedown" and rallied outside local dealerships.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Protests against Tesla CEO Elon Musk and the Trump Administration are happening all across the country.

Organizers are naming it "Tesla Takedown" and are calling it the biggest day of action yet. The protests are going on outside Tesla showrooms, including multiple in the Bay Area.

A crowd of hundreds lined Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco outside the Tesla showroom to send a message to owner Elon Musk.

"We're here because of all the craziness going on, not an assault on one group, but the American people as a whole," said Salvador Gonzalez from Milpitas.

MORE: 'Taking apart our democracy': Anti-Elon Musk protestors march to SJ Tesla showroom

The so-called Tesla Takedown protests were part of a national day of action Saturday, targeting Tesla and Musk's role as the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, and his purge of government agencies under President Donald Trump.

"My message is, the behavior going on is just not okay, and I'm mad, so I'm protesting," said Meg Simonds from Bolinas.

"With these billionaires there's no way to get at their power than their pocketbook. Elon Musk's power is his Tesla stock, so we're getting at his Tesla stock, making people aware they need to boycott Tesla," said organizer Patty Moddelmog.

Tesla said it was increasing security at all of its dealerships this weekend. At the San Francisco store, all the cars were moved out. San Francisco police officers were nearby keeping an eye on protest, but it remained peaceful.

In the East Bay, a group of activists rallied outside the Tesla dealership in Walnut Creek.

MORE: Trump suggests Tesla vandals should face 20 years in jail, be sent to El Salvador

In Marin County, a "Boycott Tesla" banner was unfurled over Highway 101.

Demonstrators were outside Tesla in Corte Madera. Many were vets, concerned about DOGE's proposed cuts to the Veteran's Administration, which could impact services and health benefits.

"I would not be where I am today if not for VA. All vets feel that way, and we want it to stop," said veteran Roger Powelson.

Activists say their protests will continue.