'Taking apart our democracy': Anti-Elon Musk protestors march to SJ Tesla showroom

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Dozens angered and frustrated by Elon Musk's role and actions in the federal government took to the streets Friday, marching to a Tesla showroom at San Jose's Santana Row.

The rally and march were part of a statewide action starting in San Diego earlier in the week and ending in San Jose.

The group says they marched to send a message to Elon Musk and his supporters in Washington.

"Those are billionaires trying to make decisions about who of our kids should be educated or should have access to education, who should have access to Medicaid, who should have access to the safety net that government workers," said Lucila Ortiz with Silicon Valley Rising. "They provide every single day they have no place in our government or making decisions for people who are impacted by this and they're not going to be able to get away with, taking apart our democracy."

Tesla vandalism is on the rise around the country and in here in the Bay Area amid anti-Elon Musk backlash.

With actions happening throughout the state, those who organized the San Jose rally said it was especially important to have it in Silicon Valley.

"Silicon Valley is the home to a lot of places and leaders who are completely in favor of what Elon Musk and this administration is doing," said Darcie Green, a Defensora with Healthcare Advocate Learning Space. "This is the home to people who live here. They work here, they spend their time here, and they have not stood up to protect the community that they live in from this harm happening at the national level and they need to know."

San Jose recently made nationwide headlines after a man accused of keying a Tesla was arrested.

Tesla vandalism has also been on the rise throughout the country, along with growing anti-Elon Musk sentiment.

That's been met by White House efforts to support him and the brand.

On Friday, Musk reshared this post on X of a quote from President Trump saying in part:

"I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20-year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla."

It didn't deter those gathered at Santana Row Friday who say they're focused on using their voices to express their frustrations with Musk and hope more will gather to make for a louder call to action.

"To come out and hear the stories from people, it really makes us think that it's not just your small community that you're out here for. It's a much broader community," said Calvin Hedrick of California Native Vote Project.

Protesters said they'll continue to have more rallies at places like the Tesla showroom until cuts are reversed and communities are funded.