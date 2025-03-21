Trump calls Tesla dealership vandals terrorists, compares actions to Jan. 6

A Tesla car dealership was vandalized in Buffalo Grove with graffiti critical of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, police said.

A Tesla car dealership was vandalized in Buffalo Grove with graffiti critical of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, police said.

A Tesla car dealership was vandalized in Buffalo Grove with graffiti critical of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, police said.

A Tesla car dealership was vandalized in Buffalo Grove with graffiti critical of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, police said.

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump was asked about his harsh comments against the suspects accused of vandalizing Tesla dealerships in the country, hours after he vowed to send them to El Salvadorian prisons, ABC News reported.

Trump continued his rhetoric and called the suspects "terrorists."

"You didn't have that on January 6th, I can tell you. You didn't have anything like that on January 6th, which is sort of amazing," he said before falsely claiming that the only person who died during the attack on the Capitol was one of the rioters.

Approximately 140 Capitol Police officers were injured by rioters.

Four officers who responded to the Capitol attack have since died by suicide.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died after suffering multiple strokes hours after he was pepper sprayed by rioters.

Trump pardoned all of the suspects and convicted felons linked to Jan. 6 after returning to office in January.

There have been no deaths or injuries reported at the Tesla protests, however some cars have been set on fire and damaged, according to law enforcement.

SEE ALSO | Kinzinger fires back at Trump's claim that some of Biden's pardons are invalid: 'Bring it on, dude'

The video in the player above is from a previous report.