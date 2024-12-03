ABC7's Day of Giving: How to help in your community

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This holiday season is a time to give back and to help Build a Better Bay Area. Join ABC7's Day of Giving on Tuesday. Give what you can and donate to your favorite local charities.

We are highlighting several Bay Area charities and food banks that are going above and beyond for their communities -- you'll find a list of them below:

On this Day of Giving, we are highlighting Bay Area organizations in need of donations which includes the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank.

On this Day of Giving, we are highlighting Bay Area organizations in need of donations which includes the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

On this Day of Giving, we are highlighting Bay Area organizations in need of donations which includes the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley.

On this Day of Giving, we are highlighting Bay Area organizations in need of donations which includes the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

On this Day of Giving, we are highlighting Bay Area organizations in need of donations which includes the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano.

If you need ideas, we have created a short list of vetted local organizations that make a big impact in helping to build a better Bay Area. The list of community groups will be updated periodically.

GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Full list of organizations across San Francisco Bay Area to donate to

We have a full day of stories on ABC7 that highlight some of the groups that are doing great work across the region. Learn more about them below, and you can watch live on abc7news.com/live.

If you'd like to nominate a community group in your neighborhood that's doing great work, please fill out the form below.