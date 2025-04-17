Driver killed after tire reportedly strikes windshield on I-680 in East Bay

24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Thursday, April 17, 2025 11:41PM
A driver was killed on Interstate 680 after a tire crashed through the windshield of a truck near Stone Valley Road in Alamo.

ALAMO, Calif. (KGO) -- One person is dead following a bizarre accident Thursday afternoon in the East Bay.

A driver was killed on Interstate 680 after a tire crashed through the windshield of a truck near Stone Valley Road in Alamo.

According to the CHP, around 1:30 p.m. a van heading northbound on the freeway lost its tire. Video from the scene shows the rear wheel on the driver's side missing.

The tire bounced across the freeway crossed the center divide and hit a truck headed in the other direction.

All lanes in both directions have since reopened.

