Bay Area home appraiser must pay $75K, watch ABC7 documentary in discrimination settlement agreement

The settlement is the result of complaints a family filed against the appraiser and company that alleged racial discrimination

A Bay Area appraiser is ordered to pay a couple $75,000 and watch the ABC7 News documentary "Our America: Lowballed" as a part of a settlement.

A Bay Area appraiser is ordered to pay a couple $75,000 and watch the ABC7 News documentary "Our America: Lowballed" as a part of a settlement.

A Bay Area appraiser is ordered to pay a couple $75,000 and watch the ABC7 News documentary "Our America: Lowballed" as a part of a settlement.

A Bay Area appraiser is ordered to pay a couple $75,000 and watch the ABC7 News documentary "Our America: Lowballed" as a part of a settlement.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A Bay Area appraiser is ordered to pay a couple $75,000 and watch the ABC7 News documentary "Our America: Lowballed" as a part of a settlement agreement.

On Thursday, ABC7 news confirmed the couple is Ron and Dominique Curtis -- the East Bay family prominently featured in the ABC7 News Documentary "Our America: Lowballed."

Ron Curtis joined us with his reaction to the settlement agreement. He gave advice for other families facing appraisal discrimination in the Bay Area.

"My advice would be to document and to gain as much support as you can, and make sure you reach out to Fair Housing Advocates of Northern California," Curtis said. He also recommended reaching out to a real estate professional.

Our award-winning documentary highlighted several acts of appraisal discrimination across the Bay Area and helped several families reach settlements for discrimination.

It also forced action by former President Joe Biden and led to new California laws and reform in the appraisal industry.

The settlement is the result of a California Civil Rights department complaints a family filed against the appraiser and appraisal management company Clear Capital that alleged racial discrimination.

WATCH: Our America: Lowballed | Full documentary and interactive site

"Our America: Lowballed" follows Black and Latino families as they fight for fair home values after lower than expected appraisals.

The company is forced to retrain employees on preventing possible racial discrimination in property appraisals.

The appraisal management company sent a statement to ABC7 saying:

"Clear Capital appreciates being able to work alongside the California Civil Rights Department (CRD) to resolve this matter. We will continue to maintain the systems and processes outlined in the settlement agreement."

However, this settlement comes at a time when President Donald Trump's Department of Housing and Urban Development appears to be dismantling how it handles alleged acts of discrimination.

The website that helped families learn about appraisal bias was first deleted from HUD's website, and then archived.

Watch the full interview in the player above.