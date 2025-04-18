SF commemorates 119th anniversary of 1906 earthquake with annual ceremony

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is marking the 119th anniversary of the 1906 earthquake and fire that nearly destroyed the city.

Every year on April 18, a moment of silence is observed at 5:11 a.m. at Lotta's Fountain on Market Street to remember those who lost their lives in the 7.8-magnitude tremor. More than 3,000 people died in the quake and fire and hundreds of thousands lost their homes.

All the known survivors of the 1906 Great Quake in San Francisco are dead, but their stories live on. Here are some interviews from those who can no longer tell them personally.

Lotta's served as a meeting spot for citizens to reunite with their loved ones after the quake. It is the oldest surviving monument from that day.

The ceremony also included 30 seconds of fire engine sirens at 5:12 a.m., during the exact moment the earthquake hit. As part of the ceremony, many who attend dress up in Victorian-era outfits.

Mayor Daniel Lurie and former Mayor Willie Brown participated in the ceremony.

Following the ceremony on Market Street, everyone headed to Dolores Park for the annual gilding of the fire hydrant that saved the Mission District.