Bay Area high school football player dies following swimming accident

LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- A high school football player from Lafayette has died following a swimming accident over the weekend at Stinson Beach.

Classmates gathered at Acalanes High School in Lafayette Thursday to remember Amin Noroozi.

We're told the head principal sent out a note to students that he died Thursday from his injuries.

"My heart goes out to their family. I know, I know he was a great brother, he was a great son, a great teammate and a great person. He always managed to make the team laugh whenever we were down, and he just had a smile that lit up the room," said Acalanes High School student Josh Elerts.

A GoFundMe for the family was started and has already raised more than $150,000.