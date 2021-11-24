Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

DAY OF GIVING: Here's how to help in your community
If you are able and would like to make a donation, ABC7 News has created a list of vetted organizations by county that make a great impact in helping to build a better Bay Area.
This list of community groups will be updated periodically. If you would like to nominate a community group in your neighborhood that's doing great work, please fill out the form below.
COUNTY-BY-COUNTY LISTS
- Alameda County
- Contra Costa County
- Marin County
- Napa County
- San Francisco
- San Mateo County
- Santa Clara County
- Solano County
- Sonoma County
For the full list of charities across the San Francisco Bay Area, scroll down.
BAY AREA-WIDE CHARITIES
ALAMEDA COUNTY
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY
MARIN COUNTY
NAPA COUNTY
SAN FRANCISCO
- Boys and Girls Clubs of SF - Giving Tuesday Trivia Night: Contact Carter Ashforth atcashforth@kidsclub.orgor 415-445-5482
Donate Here
SAN MATEO COUNTY
SANTA CLARA COUNTY
SOLANO COUNTY
SONOMA COUNTY
If you don't see your favorite charity, please let us know by filling out the form below:
Click here for a look at other ways you can Take Action where you live.