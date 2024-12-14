24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Tornado Warning issued for San Francisco, Daly City and Broadmoor lifted, NWS says

ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Saturday, December 14, 2024 2:43PM
DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of the Bay Area San Francisco, Daly City and Broadmoor.

It was originally issued at 5:52 a.m., lasting through 6:15 a.m.

Then around 15 minutes later at 6:07 a.m., the warning expired.

ABC7 spoke with some Daly City residents, one resident, Chris saying it is "nasty outside."

A Level 3 storm will continue until about 7 a.m., according to Meteorologist Lisa Argen.

There are reported power outages around the Bay Area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

