Tornado Warning issued for San Francisco, Daly City and Broadmoor lifted, NWS says

DALY CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of the Bay Area San Francisco, Daly City and Broadmoor.

It was originally issued at 5:52 a.m., lasting through 6:15 a.m.

Then around 15 minutes later at 6:07 a.m., the warning expired.

ABC7 spoke with some Daly City residents, one resident, Chris saying it is "nasty outside."

A Level 3 storm will continue until about 7 a.m., according to Meteorologist Lisa Argen.

There are reported power outages around the Bay Area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.