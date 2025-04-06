3-year-old dies after being struck by tractor in Petaluma; driver arrested, police say

PETALUMA, Calif. -- A 3-year-old child is dead in the wake of a collision that occurred on private property in Petaluma around 12:35 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at 3100 Skillman Lane and involved a tractor that was working on the property, according to CHP Officer David deRutte.

CHP officers responded to the collision and preliminary investigation revealed that a Bobcat tractor was being operated in a field when a 3-year-old child ran into the area, the CHP said in a press release.

Tragically, the child was struck by the tractor and was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

MORE: Prosecutors release timeline of mother's DUI crash in Napa that killed her 2 children

CHP investigators allegedly observed signs of intoxication on the tractor operator, according to the press release.

The tractor operator was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI and manslaughter, the CHP said.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the incident can call the Santa Rosa CHP office at (707) 806-5600.