Prosecutors release timeline of mother's DUI crash in Napa that killed her 2 children

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area mother accused of killing her two children in a DUI crash faced a judge again on Tuesday.

Police say the mother Yesica Barajas was drinking -- and smelled of marijuana at the time of the crash back on March 16.

The judge heard arguments on why the defense team believes the 31-year-old mother should be released on bail, saying there are less restrictive means to protect the public, other than incarceration.

The judge set the bail at $500,000 giving a laundry list of conditions she's required to follow upon her release if she is able to make bail.

But arguing to keep Barajas in custody, prosecutors painted a vivid picture of what they say led up to this horrifying crash.

TIMELINE

They claim Barajas got off work at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, immediately smoked marijuana, went to her cousins house to drink, before going home and later going back out with family members.

They say this included a stop at a store to buy alcohol, going to a bar and drinking a beer in 1 minute and 19 seconds before drinking another cocktail.

Police later responded to her family's home over a dispute with her sister - who was later transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 16, Barajas' boyfriend calls her and asks if she will bring her two kids over before work.

Then approaching 5 a.m. - he calls repeatedly until finally being able to reach Barajas.

He later told police she didn't sound right and gave a number of different stories, but at no point did she say she had been in a crash.

Prosecutors say according to nearby Ring camera video, she crashed her car into a tree at a high speed just before 4:30 a.m.

The crash was not reported until three hours later when a passerby called it in.

When police found her, prosecutors say they found a strong odor of marijuana on her and the kids were still seat belted in the backseat.

After being taken to the hospital, investigators say she had a blood alcohol level of .027.

Prosecutors ultimately arguing that she poses a great risk to the public by being out on bail, as this won't stop her from driving, using marijuana, drinking or fleeing the area.

They asked for her bail to be set at $2 billion.

The defense argued Barajas suffered a head injury during the crash and has lived a crime-free life for the past 10 years.

Barajas is expected to be back in court on Friday to decide if she can be released for a 12-hour window to attend the viewing, mass and burial of her two children which is happening on Monday, if she can't make bail.

That is also when we're expecting her arraignment and plea.