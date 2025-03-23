Napa community holds fundraiser for family of 2 young siblings killed in car crash

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, there was a big show of love and support in Napa for the family of a young brother and sister.

Ten-year-old Damien and 9-year-old Aaliyah Montanez were killed in a car crash last weekend. Police say their mother was at the wheel and arrested for a DUI.

On Saturday, friends and neighbors showed up for a fundraiser to help the family during this difficult time.

Lunch was being prepared and served up inside the Tacos Don Carlos food truck in Napa. Outside, the line was long. Owner Carlos Mata has never been happier for the support.

"Two babies were lost. It's a tragedy, at this time we're bringing the community together to help a family in need," Mata said.

Mata says all proceeds from the taco fundraiser, will go to the family of Damien Montenez and his sister Aalliyah who were killed in a car crash last Sunday. The CHP says their mother, 31-year-old Yesica Barajas, was driving drunk. She remains hospitalized.

Money raised here will help with funeral expenses.

"We welcome people to come, enjoy the cars, have some food and help out a family," Mata said.

The Grapetown Car Club showed off some classic rides. Club member and parent Aldo Hernandez shared his connection to the tragedy.

"The two little kids that we're here for went to my daughter's school, so yeah, it really touched a lot of people, even people we didn't know," Hernandez said.

"I think, because I have a daughter the same age as the little girl, it was really bad. I think the whole community got shaken up by the news," said Jesica Cejas.

Some who came out had no connection to the family but Aimee Maldonado can't stop thinking about the little kids she never knew.

"We're all thinking about it, thinking about the kids, praying for the family. We show up to help any way we can," Maldonado said.

Relatives of the children came out but requested privacy. Their father told us off-camera that he wants to thank the community for its support and prayers.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $50,000 for the family. Saturday's fundraiser brought in $3,000.

"I've been blessed with this business for seven years. Every time I need help, the community steps up. I love this community," said Mata.

The Napa Valley, stepping up to help.

"I feel like when something happens in Napa, everyone shows up for each other. I love that," Cejas said.