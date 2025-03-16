Napa mother charged with DUI after crashing car into tree, killing her 2 children, CHP says

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A 31-year-old mother was arrested on DUI charges in Napa Sunday after her two children died when she crashed her car into a tree, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near the West Imola Avenue off-ramp on Highway 29 and was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Roads were closed to drivers and reopened around noon.

The woman was said to be driving "at a high rate of speed" when she slammed into the tree, killing her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. Both children were said to have been wearing their seatbelts.

The mother was taken to the hospital, where she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

No other information was made immediately available.

