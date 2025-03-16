24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Napa mother charged with DUI after crashing car into tree, killing her 2 children, CHP says

ABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff Image
ByABC7 Bay Area Digital Staff KGO logo
Sunday, March 16, 2025 11:09PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
Stream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- A 31-year-old mother was arrested on DUI charges in Napa Sunday after her two children died when she crashed her car into a tree, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened near the West Imola Avenue off-ramp on Highway 29 and was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Roads were closed to drivers and reopened around noon.

The woman was said to be driving "at a high rate of speed" when she slammed into the tree, killing her 10-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter. Both children were said to have been wearing their seatbelts.

The mother was taken to the hospital, where she was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

No other information was made immediately available.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here
Copyright © 2025 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW