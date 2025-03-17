2 children killed in suspected DUI after mother crashed car into tree in Napa identified by coroner

NAPA, Calif. -- Two young children killed in a suspected DUI crash in Napa over the weekend have been identified as 10-year-old Damien Montanez and his 9-year-old sister, Aaliyah Montanez.

The siblings died just after 7 a.m. Sunday, when the car they were in left the roadway and struck a tree at the southbound state Highway 29 offramp to West Imola Avenue, according to the Napa County Coroner's Office.

The car was being driven by the children's 31-year-old mother who is still in the hospital in stable condition with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

She will be booked on charges related to the crash once she's medically cleared.