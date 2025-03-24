Bail set at $1.5M for Napa mother charged in DUI crash that killed her children

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- After more than a week of being in the hospital, the mother charged in the Napa County DUI crash that killed her two children was released and transferred to jail, according to her attorney.

Yesica Barajas, 31, made her first appearance before a judge in a Napa County courtroom on Monday morning.

Barajas was expected to enter a plea on Monday but that has been postponed until next Tuesday.

It's now been eight days since her two kids, 10-year-old Damien Montenez and his 9-year-old sister Aalliyah, were killed in a car crash in Napa around 7:20 a.m.

According to court documents obtained by the Press Democrat, Barajas consumed marijuana and "multiple alcoholic beverages" before crashing into a tree.

ABC7 briefly spoke with Bob Casper, the attorney representing Barajas, outside of the courthouse. He said he asked for Monday's arraignment to be pushed back because he hadn't even spoken with his client yet.

Casper called this tragedy "the saddest thing that could happen to a person."

"They're going through probably the worst thing a human being could go through," Casper said. "She's not only lost her child or children, but their family has lost grandchildren, nieces, nephews and the whole family is grieving right now so it's an utter horrible tragedy."

Casper added that right now, Barajas' bail stands at $1.5 million.

The Napa County District Attorney's Office says Barajas is being charged with two counts each of gross vehicular manslaughter and child abuse, on top of an additional count of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol causing injury.

Barajas is now expected back in court on April 1 for her arraignment, plea hearing and possible bail motion.

Over the weekend, community members held a taco fundraiser for the family, raising more than $3,000 to go toward funeral expenses for Damien and Aalliyah.