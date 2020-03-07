Weather

WATCH LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

ABC7's Live Doppler 7 is the most powerful radar in the Bay Area. Watch the live stream above to track rain as it moves through the region. (the live stream will only be active when it's raining in the region).

