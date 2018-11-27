WEATHER

Here's how to use sandbags and prevent flooding

Get prepared -- here's how to use sandbags to prevent flooding during a storm.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Rain may be a regular sight this winter and officials say now is the time to get prepared. Walk around your home during a storm and see where water is collecting. These spots could be key locations to place sandbags and prevent flooding.

Here are 7 more tips on the correct way to fill, use and dispose of sandbags.

SANDBAG LOCATIONS
Find out where you can get pre-filled sandbags or find sandbag-filling stations in your community.

FILLING YOUR OWN SANDBAG
If you're filling your own sandbag, work with a partner. One of you should hold the bag and the other should shovel-in the sand until it's 2/3 full.

CLOSE THE BAG
Close it with a tie or some other fastener near the top of the opening, to allow the bag to mold into place.

PLACING THE BAGS
The side of the bag you tied-closed should face the direction of water flow. Stomp each bag into place and stagger the layers like you would with bricks.

STABILITY
The base of your sandbag barrier should be 1.5 times wider than the height.

WATER RISE
In areas where water could rise with no current, lay plastic on the ground and up to the walls and form a pyramid of sandbags.

DISPOSE PROPERLY
When you are ready to dispose of the sandbags, empty the sand into your garden or yard. If the bags are still in good condition, they can be saved and for future use.
