Our Operations Yard provided many sandbags to city residents today and will be open again to the public on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Find out more about our free sandbag program for SF residents and businesses: https://t.co/ou4iDXcnEQ 🌧️🌧️🌧️ pic.twitter.com/VxrC8MdB6R — SF Public Works (@sfpublicworks) November 22, 2018

Rain may be a regular sight this winter and officials say now is the time to get prepared. Walk around your home during a storm and see where water is collecting. These spots could be key locations to place sandbags and prevent flooding.Here are 7 more tips on the correct way to fill, use and dispose of sandbags.Find out where you can get pre-filled sandbags or find sandbag-filling stations in your community.If you're filling your own sandbag, work with a partner. One of you should hold the bag and the other should shovel-in the sand until it's 2/3 full.Close it with a tie or some other fastener near the top of the opening, to allow the bag to mold into place.The side of the bag you tied-closed should face the direction of water flow. Stomp each bag into place and stagger the layers like you would with bricks.The base of your sandbag barrier should be 1.5 times wider than the height.In areas where water could rise with no current, lay plastic on the ground and up to the walls and form a pyramid of sandbags.When you are ready to dispose of the sandbags, empty the sand into your garden or yard. If the bags are still in good condition, they can be saved and for future use.