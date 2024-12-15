Possible tornado reported in Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz Co., NWS investigating

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Weather Service reports of a possible tornado in Santa Cruz County Saturday afternoon.
The possible twister was reported around 1:40 p.m. in Scotts Valley.
Video from Arthur Soto shared with ABC7 showed very strong windy conditions with debris flying in the air.
Soto and a passenger were driving along Mt. Hermon Road.
The agency said it has looked into videos, photos, firsthand accounts possibly identifying it as a tornado.
The NWS team is investigating its storm ranking.
It's unknown of the extent of damage and if there are injuries.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.