Possible tornado reported in Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz Co., NWS investigating

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- The National Weather Service reports of a possible tornado in Santa Cruz County Saturday afternoon.

The possible twister was reported around 1:40 p.m. in Scotts Valley.

Video from Arthur Soto shared with ABC7 showed very strong windy conditions with debris flying in the air.

Soto and a passenger were driving along Mt. Hermon Road.

The agency said it has looked into videos, photos, firsthand accounts possibly identifying it as a tornado.

The NWS team is investigating its storm ranking.

It's unknown of the extent of damage and if there are injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.