Barbara Lee holds 1st press conference as Oakland mayor-elect after winning tight race

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland Mayor-elect Barbara Lee is set to host her first news conference Monday afternoon.

Lee came out on top with 52% of the vote in last week's special election prompted by the recall of Sheng Thao.

The results still need to be certified.

RELATED: Barbara Lee wins tight race to become Oakland's next mayor-elect with Loren Taylor conceding

Loren Taylor has conceded to former U.S. Representative Barbara Lee, making her Oakland's next mayor-elect in a tight election race.

The Mayor-elect says she has 10 priorities for her first 90 days in office.

Among the priorities are addressing public safety and solving the city's $130 million budget deficit.

The former congresswoman spoke at an Easter event over the weekend.

"This is my first, beautiful event after the vote was counted," Mayor-elect Lee said. "Public safety, meeting with our police chief and department heads, looking at all the issues, unsheltered population, moving forward with economic development and creation of jobs."

Lee is set to take office in mid-to-late May.

Since this was a special election, she'll have to face the voters again shortly next year.

The news conference is set to begin at 1 p.m.