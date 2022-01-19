SF's historic Castro Theatre to be transformed into live music venue

APE has plans to significantly improve the sound, lighting, production, HVAC and the theatre's trademark marquee.
Bay Properties Inc. is the owner of the Castro Theatre.
"After operating the Castro Theatre for nearly a hundred years, we have chosen to partner with Another Planet Entertainment for the next evolution of our historic theatre," said Chris Nasser Padian, Bay Properties vice president. "Another Planet is an ideal partner, as they have a rich history with the City and in rehabilitating historic venues. Bay Properties is excited that the partnership with APE will continue the legacy of the Castro Theatre and Castro neighborhood."
The grand reopening is set for 2023, according to the SF Chronicle.
