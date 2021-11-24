Day of Giving: How to help in your community

If you need ideas, we have created a short list of vetted local organizations that make a big impact in helping to build a better Bay Area. The list of community groups will be updated periodically.
GIVE WHERE YOU LIVE: Full list of organizations across San Francisco Bay Area to donate to
We have a full day of stories on ABC7 on Tuesday, Nov. 30, that highlight some of the groups that are doing great work across the region. Learn more about them below, and you can watch live on abc7news.com.
Junior Achievement of Northern California
Junior Achievement of Northern California is a non-profit serving students kindergarten through 12th grade throughout the Bay Area. The organization focuses on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy.
ABC7 News Anchor Jobina Fortson has been volunteering with JA since early 2020 and now serves as a board member. She has selected JA Norcal as her charity of choice for Giving Tuesday.
Jobina joined in JA's effort to make a virtual pivot in March of 2020. Pre-pandemic, students had opportunities to visit job sites, interact with corporate sponsors, and receive mentors from companies like Google and the San Francisco Giants. The nonprofit formed online internship opportunities and free virtual programming for teachers during the pandemic.
"What really sets us apart is the fact that its delivered through the assistance and help of role models who are corporate volunteers," Cristene Burr, JA NorCal President and CEO, said. "They know where these students have come from. We pair them to look like the students that they're serving so that they have and can speak to the shared experiences that the kids are having right now. Students need to have hope and need to know there's a prosperous future ahead of them."
Everything JA provides is free. Learn more about the nonprofit here.
