WATCH NEXT SUNDAY: 'A Show of Hope,' a televised fundraising event for SF Community Health Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Community Health Center provides healthcare for so many of our neighbors in need.
This vital community resource needs our support. Join ABC7 Mornings' Reggie Aqui and his co-host, Dale Johannes, for a special fundraising event, right here on ABC7.
Let's bring our community together for "A Show of Hope," benefitting San Francisco Community Health Center.
The program will air live on Sunday, March 21, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will encore on Saturday, March 27, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can watch it on television at ABC7 and it will also stream live on this page and on our ABC7 streaming apps.
To donate, visit this page.
To learn more about the organization, visit this page.
Follow SFCHC on social media for the latest updates:
Facebook - @sfcommunityhealth
Twitter - @sfchc415
Instagram - @sfcommunityhealth
YouTube - San Francisco Community Health Center
