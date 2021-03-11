Community & Events

WATCH NEXT SUNDAY: 'A Show of Hope,' a televised fundraising event for SF Community Health Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Community Health Center provides healthcare for so many of our neighbors in need.

This vital community resource needs our support. Join ABC7 Mornings' Reggie Aqui and his co-host, Dale Johannes, for a special fundraising event, right here on ABC7.

Let's bring our community together for "A Show of Hope," benefitting San Francisco Community Health Center.

The program will air live on Sunday, March 21, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will encore on Saturday, March 27, 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can watch it on television at ABC7 and it will also stream live on this page and on our ABC7 streaming apps.

To donate, visit this page.

To learn more about the organization, visit this page.

Follow SFCHC on social media for the latest updates:

Facebook - @sfcommunityhealth
Twitter - @sfchc415
Instagram - @sfcommunityhealth
YouTube - San Francisco Community Health Center
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscobuilding a better bay areahealth carecommunitynonprofitgive where you livefundraiser
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the world changed on March 11, 2020
How excessive school discipline is hurting Black girls' futures
How long until $1,400 stimulus funds arrive in your bank account?
Biden set to sign $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Moderna begins trials for COVID vaccine booster shots
Prince William defends UK royal family against racism claims
Show More
How to join waitlist for leftover COVID vaccines
MACK: A pandemic school story - Episode 5: Attendance matters
CA anti-immigration measure brings immigrants into political power
From snow to rainbows: A look at Bay Area's wild weather
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death
More TOP STORIES News