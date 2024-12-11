SF's Fillmore Safeway to close in February after 40 years, company says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We now know when the Fillmore Safeway in San Francisco will close.

Safeway released a statement saying the store at 1335 Webster St. will close on or around February 7.

It was originally going to close earlier this year, but public pressure kept the doors open for 11 more months.

A private developer at Align Real Estate wants to turn it into market-rate housing.

Last month, The San Francisco Chronicle reported Supervisor Dean Preston sent a letter to Mayor London Breed, asking her to use eminent domain to take control of the property. He wants to see it turned into affordable housing.

While the reactions about the extension were positive back in January 2024 from those living in the Fillmore and Japantown neighborhoods, there was a bit of uneasiness about what happens after it does close next year, especially for seniors and families.

All employees will be re-assigned to other Safeway locations in the San Francisco area.

Pharmacy customers can have their files moved to another Safeway of their choice.

"We are proud of our 40-year history serving the Fillmore district and are thankful to the residents, customers, and community partners who have supported us over the years," Safeway said in a statement.