4-alarm fire chars San Francisco Nob Hill apartment building, SFFD says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It was an anxiety-filled Saturday evening for San Francisco residents after a fire broke out inside a Nob Hill apartment building.

The fire at Washington Street and Larkin Street was reported about 5:52 p.m. and quickly rose to four alarms, involving 120 firefighters, Fire Chief Dean Crispen said. A four-alarm is among the most severe fire emergencies.

Flames extended throughout the wood-frame structure and damaged adjacent buildings, Crispin said.

Neighbors watched at the corner of Larkin and Washington streets.

"Yeah, so I live two floors above the one that was on fire. I saw the smoke coming out. The alarms went off, so I just ran out of the building. I can see my apartment. It's charred on the outside. I don't know what's going on on the inside," said resident Anna Albertson. "I mean I can still see my curtains in the window, so I know it hasn't completely burnt out. But the one below it, the windows are totally shot. It looks like it's completely burnt, and it seems like it's still on fire. So yeah, it's pretty scary."

Three people were rescued and treated on the scene -- one woman in a wheelchair was taken from the building and two were assisted down the stairs.

Another person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It wasn't confirmed how many people were displaced by the blaze.

Crews say they expect to be on scene throughout the night to put out hot spots.

Bay City News contributed to this report.