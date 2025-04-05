4 otters found dead in 'unusual circumstances' on side of Sonoma Co. road, wildlife rescue says

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue asks for the public's help in figuring out how four otters ended up dead on the side of a road near Petaluma recently.

PETALUMA, Calif. -- A wildlife rescue organization in Sonoma County on Friday asked for the public's help in figuring out how four otters ended up dead on the side of a road near Petaluma recently.

The group Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue sent out a request on social media for information about the dead otters, which were found on the side of Old Adobe Road between Scott and Tunzi roads east of Petaluma.

"The circumstances in which they were found were unusual. We are working to determine whether they were hit by a car in the area or if they were brought there from another location," the group said.

While they could've been hit by a car, wildlife rescuers say their injuries and the way they were arranged is troubling.

"You know, just seeing one dead river otter is a lot for us. It's not very common. But to see four in one place," said Executive Director Doris Duncan. "All four of them were males. They were very healthy, robust animals--probably some of the biggest otters we've ever seen, and we've been doing this for about 27 years. But one of the things that was disturbing was all of their heads were just crushed, and she used the word 'pulverized.'"

Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue says a UC Davis lab is examining the otters.

Anyone with information about how the otters ended up there is asked to call Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue at (707) 486-0226.

ABC7 News contributed to this report.