Safeway in SF's Fillmore District to stay open through early next year, company says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Safeway in San Francisco's Fillmore District will remain open through early Jan. 2025 following complaints from the community.

"They have done something that they have never, ever done before. They agreed to continue to keep the store open," said Mayor London Breed. "Yes! Yes! Everyone should be elated! Yes!"

Mayor Breed says that gives the city more time to explore what's next for the site including more housing and a new grocery store.

Safeway announced in early January that it had entered into an agreement to sell 3.68 acres of land at Webster Plaza to Align Real Estate and close the store in March after 40 years.

San Francisco residents, the NAACP and community leaders expressed disappointment with the planned closure.

"It is the destruction of a community!" said Dr. Amos Brown with the NAACP back on Jan. 7.

Safeway released a statement on Monday on the extension writing:

"We have decided to extend the closing date to January 2025 to give the community and the City more time to establish a transition plan. Beyond the closure, we will continue to serve this community with our grocery delivery services and will work with our customers to transfer their prescriptions to another Safeway location or a location of their choice. We remain committed to serving San Francisco at our remaining 15 locations."

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston introduced legislation earlier this month demanding Safeway reconsider its plan to close the grocery store.

He released a statement upon news of the extension, writing in part:

"Safeway's decision here is an important first step to making sure plans for this site do not harm the community," said Supervisor Preston. "We urge Safeway and any buyer to work collaboratively with community members and city leaders on a real plan for this important site in the heart of the Fillmore."

Supervisor Preston says there will be a rally at the store Tuesday at 9 a.m. to celebrate that it's staying open.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

