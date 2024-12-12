Humanoids Summit in South Bay highlights robots aimed at improving everyday life

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- A first-of-its-kind technology conference brought science fiction to life in Mountain View on Wednesday.

It's known as a Humanoids Summit and some of the newest robots were on display as developers hope to bring them to the market for the general public soon.

If you've ever watched the movie "iRobot," your feelings might be shaky at best when it comes to humanoid robots. But get ready: the future is here and industry experts believe it's for the better.

"I do believe, as an optimist, this is the type of technology that can improve our everyday lives," said Humanoids Summit Founder Modar Alaoui.

The very best of that technology was on display Wednesday in the South Bay, for the Humanoid Summit.

It's a sci-fi fan's dream playground and a way for these robots to actually get more intelligent.

"If you want to get to machine intelligence, you need to be among and learn among people," said 1x Technologies CEO and Founder Bernt Bornich. "Not just a factory. There's not enough diversity for you to learn."

But this was the perfect training ground and some of these humanoids were more human than expected, like the Mirokaï robots from Enchanted Tools.

"We are designing characters," said Enchanted Tools CEO and Founder Jerome Monceaux. "From the beginning of the company, we created a movie, and we created everything around this character in order for them to not just be a robot, but be a character with whom you want to live with."

ABC7 News South Bay Reporter Dustin Dorsey got an exclusive interview with one of the Enchanted Tools humanoids.

"My name is Mirokai, nice to meet you," it said.

"What do you do?" Dustin asked.

"I like to help humans with tasks," the humanoid said. "I can carry objects and navigate different environments. I enjoy meeting people and spreading joy wherever I go."

The robots are spreading joy and making life easier.

Leaders from the top companies in the world were showing off what their humanoids can do for the public.

"The goal here is general purpose robots that can do anything that humans can do," said Clone CEO and Co-founder Dhanush Radhakrishnan.

"It can do your laundry, fold your clothes, tidy, empty the dishwasher, be a great companion," Bornich said.

There's unease about this future, including how these tasks may soon lead to the loss of jobs for different laborers. But Humanoids Summit Founder Modar Alaoui says perception may not exactly be reality.

"In my opinion, the greatest currency is time," Alaoui said. "And if technology, in general, allows you to have more time to do other things, I think that's a benefit."

They are benefits that these developers believe will be here for everyone before you know it.