SJSU conference hosts industry experts to share ideas about responsible AI use in education, life

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Students and guests at San Jose State University got to see the future of AI first-hand on campus Friday.

San Jose wants to be known as the AI capital of the world--where the best and the brightest minds come to innovate, create and dream.

To do that, some of those future innovators might come from San Jose State.

That's where industry experts, including those from Google, NVIDIA and IBM were on hand Friday, hoping to inspire the next generation of innovators at the responsible AI conference on campus.

"Having those discussions with the industry leaders and our students and faculty members will help the inclusive development of AI in the future," said SJSU School of Business Dean Rangapriya Kannan.

"AI is a tool that's exciting. There's lots of things one can do, but one has to use it responsibly," said SJSU Professor of Entrepreneurship Anuradha.

And that was the exact message on campus.

Google Director of Engineering Muktha Ananda says that AI responsibility is especially true when it comes to education.

"Students learn when they are deeply engaging with the subject," Ananda said. "If we want to really help AI help kids learn, we need to move AI models from being answering tools to being teaching and learning engines."

Ananda says AI is not meant to be a crutch, but it should be a tool for students and staff.

He says Google is working to further develop that tool.

"For learning to really happen, there needs to be engagement with the material, deeper understanding, students to be inspired for them to have meta-cognition about how they are learning," Ananda said. "And our goal is to help AI be able to do all those things."

The possibilities of AI are endless and that's why many want increased accountability through regulation.

These experts say just like the creation of ideas, regulation can't come from one person or one group. You don't want to block AI creativity. It just needs to be channeled in the right direction.

"We really don't know, as humans, what the endgame is," said Avatara AI CEO Vasudha Badri-Paul. "I see it as a golden opportunity for human-kind, that we will get space for unlimited creativity because of AI."

Conferences like this allow for lessons to be learned, so that lawmakers, future users and industry specialists can come together to create a better tomorrow through AI.