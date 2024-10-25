24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Former NASA engineer creates AI platform to help students land spot at elite universities

Friday, October 25, 2024 5:35PM
Athena AI aims to help students land a spot at elite universities by acting as a college admissions consultant or essay coach.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Artificial intelligence is transforming college applications and admissions. Now, two former NASA engineers have created an AI platform specifically to help students land a spot at elite universities, ethically.

ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze sat down with Ajay Natarajan, co-founder of Athena AI, to talk about the platform.

Natarajan detailed how their system acts as a college admissions consultant or essay coach to help students during the college application process.

Watch the full interview in the media player above.

