'World's most beautiful' Taco Bell in Pacifica reopens after remodeling: Here's a look at what's new

A new bar and a heated outdoor area? The "World's most beautiful Taco Bell" in Pacifica has reopened after undergoing some renovations.

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- A grand reopening party was held at the "World's most beautiful Taco Bell" in Pacifica on Friday.

It's been undergoing renovations for months.

There's a new bar and a heated outdoor area where customers can enjoy a crunchy taco and a spectacular view of the ocean.

This is a Taco Bell Cantina, so alcohol is on the menu.

There's even a walk up window to grab take out.

Friday night's party had some music, free food and of course, sunset views.