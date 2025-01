'World's coolest' Taco Bell in Pacifica temporarily closes for remodeling

PACIFICA, Calif. (KGO) -- The destination known as the "world's coolest" Taco Bell is temporarily closed.

The beloved Taco Bell Cantina in Pacifica sits right on the beach.

It's a popular destination for those seeking an outdoor patio with oceanfront views.

The company announced it will be closed for about two weeks for remodeling.