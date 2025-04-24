San Francisco 49ers 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list by round

SAN FRANCISCO -- The 2025 NFL draft (8 p.m. ET on ESPN, ABC, ESPN App) begins Thursday and will be held in Green Bay, Wisc. The San Francisco 49ers are scheduled to make 11 of the draft's 257 picks, beginning with the No. 11 selection of the first round.

San Francisco 49ers 2025 draft picks

Round 1: No. 11 overall

Round 2: No. 43

Round 3: No. 75

Round 3: No. 100

Round 4: No. 113

Round 4: No. 138

Round 5: No. 147 (from Washington through New Orleans)

Round 5: No. 160 (from Minnesota)

Round 7: No. 227

Round 7: No. 249

Round 7: No. 252

Top three needs: DT, Edge, OT. The 49ers released both of last year's starting defensive tackles (Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins) and made no additions in free agency, leaving two significant holes on the defensive interior. They also cut ties with edge rusher Leonard Floyd, who started all 17 games this past season, creating an opening for a new starter opposite Nick Bosa.

While the Niners return both starting offensive tackles (Trent Williams and Colton McKivitz), Williams will be 37 in July and McKivitz is entering the final year of his contract. That means the 49ers are on the lookout for a tackle who could potentially compete for a guard job before moving to tackle permanently. -- Nick Wagoner