Marin Co. community bands together to help families of crash victims: 'It's just tragic'

SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- As we learn more details about the young lives lost in a terrible crash in West Marin County last Friday, we are also seeing how the community is coming together to help the survivors and victims' families.

Grief is the common feeling throughout this community less than a week after four teenage girls were killed and two others injured when their car crashed into a tree.

"A lot of heartache, a lot of emotions. A lot of numbness a lot of why? Why is this happening? How did this happen? How could it happen? it's a tremendous loss," said Laura Townsley, San Anselmo resident.

All the victims were students at Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo. Flowers and signs surround the school. On Wednesday, many wore green and white, the school colors to honor the teens.

"Everybody in town, it's a small tight-knit community San Anselmo; Fairfax, Woodacre so you don't have to look far to know somebody who knows somebody, and everybody is just processing the grief," said Eric Gelman, San Anselmo Resident.

Business owners throughout San Anselmo are turning that grief into action finding ways to come together.

"I've driven on that road as a teenager and it's just tragic," said Staysea Colteaux, Dogville owner.

Pat Townsley, owner of Creekside Pizza and Taproom, put together a website to inform the community and help in the midst of this tragedy. He says many view his business as a community hub. He has taken that responsibility to heart.

"I was trying to find out where can I help? what can I do to help and I figured the best thing I can do is to put a community page together to bring and consolidate all of the GoFundMe pages that had started so people had a single source where they could come rather than look around and try to find and research how they can help," said Townsley.

On the website the community is also helping the families with meals and grief support.

"Just shy of 100 emails this morning. People are not only saying thank you but saying I'm a counselor can you put me in touch with these people," said Townsley and added, "So many people in this community want to help."

Michael Feldman an artist in the community and is hoping to use art as a medium to help students.

"Donate some painting that they can do some fundraising with. I was thinking about this last night that I can ask if I can go there and teach a class for just letting it out," said Feldman

A community relying on each other to process this tragedy.

"We are here in the good times and the bad. We are all about serving the community," said Townsley.

Here is a GoFundMe link for Ada Kepley

Here is a GoFundMe link for Josy Osborn

Here is a GoFundMe link for Olive Koren

Here is a GoFundMe link for Sienna Katz

Here is a GoFundMe link for Marley Barclay, who survived the crash and faces a long recovery, her family said.

Elsa Stranczek, is another survivor of the crash, but currently has no GoFundMe.