Witness describes moments after Marin Co. crash that killed 4 teens, injured 2: 'I had to act fast'

Two young good Samaritans are sharing details of the frantic moments after a car with six friends crashed into a tree in Marin County last week.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- We have confirmed that one of two teens who survived the Marin County crash is back home. Four teens died in the accident.

Tuesday we spoke with two young men who helped get the teens out of the car.

The firsthand account comes from Nick Grubb, who drove up to the scene Friday with his friend, Wyatt Smith.

The SUV was already on fire with people trapped inside.

"A man handed me a (2x2x8) piece of wood, and I used it to break the window and open the door. The whole time, I was scared the car would explode in my face," Nick said.

"They broke the windows and got my daughter out of the car," said Jessica Glantz, Marley's mother.

"To those two boys, thank you so much," said Ross Barclay, Marley's father.

Those are 14-year old Marley Barclay's mom and dad. A family representative confirms that Marley is back home with her family as of Tuesday night.

Nick continued saying, "I saw the fire creeping up toward the passengers in the front seats, and I knew I had to act fast. The first girl we saw was conscious and moving, but she couldn't get out because she was in the very back seat. We had to grab her and pull her out. Once she was out, a woman took her and began to care for her."

In Nick's statement, he describes pulling a second girl out of the car. With the fire still spreading, Nick says he yelled at other drivers to bring water. One woman had a jug of it, but that wasn't enough.

He says one girl got out on her own, but was still on fire.

Nick says, "I looked up again and saw the fire was moving even faster toward the front seats. That's when I ran down the line of cars, yelling for water---any water at all. There were so many cars there in such a short time, it felt impossible that no one had anything. A kind woman handed me a jug, and we poured it on the front passenger to try and help somehow."

But Nick says the flames grew more intense saying, "When I turned around, I saw that another girl had made it out of the car, but she was completely engulfed in flames. A group of people had gathered around her, but no one was helping her. I started screaming-"Drop and roll! Drop and roll!"-until she finally hit the ground, and they were able to put the fire out."

Nick says firefighters arrived as that happened.

He says, "To everyone who's grieving, to those who survived, and to the people still trying to make sense of it all-my heart is with you. I did everything I could that night. And still, I think about what more I wish I could've done."

Here is the full statement released by Nick Grubb:

"When we first saw the crash, we saw a car slammed into a tree with the engine bay on fire. We asked if everything was alright, and a woman on the phone told us there were people inside. I immediately stopped the car, let Wyatt out, and pulled over once he was out. As I walked up to the car, I noticed about four bystanders in the area. A man handed me a 2x2x8 piece of wood, and I used it to break the window and open the door. The whole time, I was scared the car would explode in my face. As I assessed the situation, I saw the fire creeping up toward the passengers in the front seats, and I knew I had to act fast. The first girl we saw was conscious and moving, but she couldn't get out because she was in the very back seat. We had to grab her and pull her out. Once she was out, a woman took her and began to care for her.

Then I reached for the next girl, and realized she was extremely bloody and unconscious. I tried pulling her out, but her feet were stuck under the driver's seat. I had to reach in and pull them out manually, with Wyatt helping me. Once we laid her on the ground, I saw her choke and twitch-she was choking on her own blood. I called for someone to roll her on her side. Then I looked up again and saw the fire was moving even faster toward the front seats. That's when I ran down the line of cars, yelling for water-any water at all. There were so many cars there in such a short time, it felt impossible that no one had anything. A kind woman handed me a jug, and we poured it on the front passenger to try and help somehow.

After that, I reached for another girl in the backseat, but her seatbelt was stuck. The flames were growing more intense. I ran another 50 meters down the line of cars, but still-no water. When I turned around, I saw that another girl had made it out of the car, but she was completely engulfed in flames. A group of people had gathered around her, but no one was helping her. I started screaming-"Drop and roll! Drop and roll!"-until she finally hit the ground, and they were able to put the fire out. That's when the firefighters arrived. It was a relief to see them-but it also added this immense weight. The weight of what we'd seen. The weight of what we tried to do. And the weight of everything we couldn't. That's when I realized there was nothing more I could do. I didn't want to see the rest, and I left before the flames were fully extinguished.

And here's what I want to say to everyone, from the heart: To everyone who's grieving, to those who survived, and to the people still trying to make sense of it all-my heart is with you. I did everything I could that night. And still, I think about what more I wish I could've done. There's one thing I said to someone close to the victims that I want to say again here, to all of you: Please stay strong for those around you-and remember to smile when you can. It's one of the most powerful ways to let someone know you're grateful they're still here.

A smile might seem small, but it's something to cherish. In the middle of heartbreak, it can be a quiet kind of courage-a sign that love is still present, that life still holds meaning. Sometimes, a single smile says what words can't: I see you. I'm with you. I'm glad you're here. As a community, we're grieving together. But we also have the chance to heal together. Let's carry the memory of those we lost with grace. And when the time is right, let's remember to find strength in one another-and cherish the moments of warmth we can still share. Here is the statement released by Marley Barclay's family representative: Marley was released from Oakland Children's hospital today and her parents are grateful to have her safe at home tonight. She has a long road to recovery ahead of her, both mentally and physically.Marley and her family are keeping the other young women involved in this tragedy and their families in their prayers tonight. They are grieving this tremendous loss of life alongside the broader community."