Here's what to expect when rain returns to Bay Area Wednesday night; impact on Thursday's 49ers game

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It may look sunny and dry around the Bay Area, but come Wednesday night, rain will make its return.

It will be a Level 1 Storm, according to our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale.

Rain enters the region after 7 p.m. starting in the North Bay.

The steadiest rain will be between midnight and 4 a.m. Thursday across the entire Bay Area.

The Thursday morning commute will only feature an isolated shower.

Another round of light rain will move through Thursday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for the San Francisco 49ers game against the Los Angeles Rams during kickoff at 5:15 p.m. at Levi's Stadium.

And a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect in the Sierra for 3"-9" of snow.

