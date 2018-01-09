abc7 originals

Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area doesn't get many serious storms. But when we do get hit with wet weather, you'll want to be prepared.

RELATED: ABC7 Storm Impact Scale explained

Watch the video in the player above for tips on how to stay safe.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficsafetyfloodingweatherroad safetycommutingabc7 originalsdriving
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AccuWeather forecast: Brief break today
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
ABC7 ORIGINALS
How do you recover from hydroplaning?
SJ teen baker raises thousands to donate computers to nonprofit
People dress as dancing mailboxes in very Berkeley celebration
Butterfly Effect Project's mission to help girls succeed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: California lifts regional stay-at-home order statewide
All CA counties exit stay-at-home order
Evacuations ordered in Santa Cruz Co. over mudslide fears
Biden to sign exec order for gov to buy more US goods
Bay Area residents prepare for strong mid-week storm
Biden reverses Trump ban on trans people in military
I-5 at Grapevine closed in both directions due to heavy snow
Show More
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate, GOP opposes trial
Hiker who went missing at Yosemite National Park found dead
WATCH TODAY: SF mayor to give COVID-19 update
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
How COVID-19 unemployment could impact your taxes
More TOP STORIES News