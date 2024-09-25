  • Watch Now

2024: Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to be 1st Black, Asian woman running for president

''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for president of the U.S.

Julian Glover
ByJulian Glover
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 11:15PM
2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First
The ABC7 Original ''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for President of the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris was thrust into the presidential race when President Joe Biden dropped out, making her the first woman of color to run for president of the United States.

It's not the first time she's been a "first."

"2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First" explores the life and career of the candidate, told by the people who are closest to her.

Hear about her humble upbringing in the San Francisco Bay Area and her historic 2024 campaign for president.

You can watch "2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First" in the video player above.

Kamala Harris timeline of events

  • 1964: Kamala Devi Harris born at Kaiser Hospital in Oakland, Calif. to Shyamala Gopalan and Donald Harris
  • 1967: Sister Maya is born
  • 1970: Attends Thousand Oaks Elementary School in Berkeley, Calif. as part of the second class to integrate her public school
  • 1971: Parents divorce
  • 1976: Harris, Maya and her mother move to Montreal, Canada
  • 1982: Attends Howard University in Washington, D.C.
  • 1986: Graduates Howard University with a degree in political science and economics
  • 1989: Earns law degree from UC Hastings College of Law in San Francisco
  • 1990-1998: Serves as deputy district attorney for Alameda County
  • 2004-2010: First female district attorney in San Francisco's history, and the first African American woman and South Asian American woman in California to hold the office
  • 2011-2017: First African-American and first woman to serve as California's Attorney General
  • 2014: Married Douglas Emhoff
  • 2016: Elected to U.S. Senate as the first Indian American woman and second Black woman to serve as a senator
  • Jan. 2019: Announces bid for the presidency
  • Dec. 2019: Drops out of the presidential race
  • Aug. 2020: Joe Biden announces Harris as his running mate
  • November 2020: Kamala Harris becomes Vice President of the United States
  • July 2024: Joe Biden announces he's dropping out of the 2024 presidential race
  • July 2024: VP Kamala Harris secures enough delegates to become Democratic nominee for president

