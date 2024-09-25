''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for president of the U.S.

2024: Kamala Harris' journey from Berkeley to be 1st Black, Asian woman running for president

The ABC7 Original ''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for President of the U.S.

The ABC7 Original ''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for President of the U.S.

The ABC7 Original ''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for President of the U.S.

The ABC7 Original ''2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First'' details the vice president's journey from Berkeley to running for President of the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris was thrust into the presidential race when President Joe Biden dropped out, making her the first woman of color to run for president of the United States.

RELATED: How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means

It's not the first time she's been a "first."

"2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First" explores the life and career of the candidate, told by the people who are closest to her.

TIMELINE: The 24 days that turned the 2024 presidential election upside down

Hear about her humble upbringing in the San Francisco Bay Area and her historic 2024 campaign for president.

You can watch "2024: Kamala Harris To Be The First" in the video player above.

RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris recalls Oakland roots in first appearance with Joe Biden

Kamala Harris timeline of events