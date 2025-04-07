Oakland interim mayor fires chief of staff over controversial meeting note

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Interim Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins fired his chief of staff Leigh Hanson over the weekend.

Hanson previously worked for former Mayor Sheng Thao, and stayed on after Thao was recalled.

She confirmed to ABC7 that she was fired over a note she wrote last year that appeared to refer to Black people as "tokens."

However, Hanson said the comments were being taken out of context. She said it was written during an anti-recall meeting, where they discussed plans to recruit Black people and she wrote down comments made by then-mayor Thao.

She sent this statement:

"These handwritten meeting notes record a group discussion that included proposed messaging points that the anti-recall campaign wanted to provide to potential surrogates. They are a specific reference to Seneca Scott, a paid African American political operative, who was hired by the wealthy white funders of the recall campaign to obscure the public's understanding of the recall's political origins. It was Mayor Thao and her political team's belief that this operative's paid involvement constituted tokenization by the recall's financier, and Oakland voters had a right to understand this connection. I regret that my short-hand note-taking has been taken out of context on social media and inadvertently harmed close friends, colleagues and members of my community who have been marginalized by our political system. "

In a statement to the San Francisco Chronicle, Jenkins said in part, "I thank Ms. Hanson for her service. Deputy Mayor Burt Jones will be serving as the Mayor's Office chief of staff until further notice, and I thank him for stepping up to the role."