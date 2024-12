TIMELINE: Bay Area to get hit with several storms within the next 7 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get your umbrellas ready! It's about to be wet outside, again. Several stormy systems are on the way to the Bay Area.

The first system returns Wednesday night. This is a level 1 storm that will linger into early Thursday morning.

A stronger storm, a level 2 on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, will create a soggy Saturday.

Then, the last storm will arrive next Monday.

Currently, it is a level 1.