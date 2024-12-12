How Bay Area cities are bracing for statewide 'Daylighting' parking law starting January 1st

Come 2025, parking in the Bay Area will be a little more challenging with the statewide "Daylighting Law" making it illegal to park within 20 feet of a crosswalk.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Come 2025, parking in the Bay Area will be a little more challenging.

The statewide "Daylighting Law" impacts intersections, making it illegal to park within 20 feet of a marked or unmarked crosswalk, but you may not get a ticket right away.

In San Francisco, the SFMTA started issuing warnings about this new law in November.

A spokesperson said roughly 60 warnings are being given every day. The agency planned on issuing citations starting January 1 but will now wait until March 1.

A new state law in effect called "Daylighting" requires cities around California to improve visibility at intersections to protect pedestrians.

Daylighting is meant to increase driver visibility at crosswalks. Cities throughout the Bay Area are addressing the changes differently.

Take San Rafael for example, the city is looking at four different options:

Paint curbs red near crosswalks



Install "no parking from here to corner" signs



Designating loading zones



Or replacing removed parking spaces with bike racks.

The city of Fremont has already started implementing measures, but enforcement will be during the state's timeframe in 2025.

Denise Mapelli is the principal of Forest Park Elementary School.

"I definitely see this to be a benefit for our schools. You know, we're all so car-dependent," Mapelli said.

Mapelli said the city has already installed white plastic posts near intersections as "no parking" zones.

"For me as a driver, in fact, when I get to school in the morning, right now it's dark when I arrive, and it's dark too when I leave lately. But it makes you more aware because of those setbacks. But you actually have a clearer view," Mapelli said.

More than 40 states have already implemented daylighting laws.