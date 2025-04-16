Berkeley votes to ban most plants, wooden fences within 5 feet from some homes to prevent wildfires

Berkeley will ban most plants and other flammable items from within five feet of homes in some neighborhoods near Tilden Regional Park.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- We told you last week about the plan aimed at protecting against wildfires by requiring major changes to people's yards. Berkeley city leaders passed that plan overnight Tuesday.

The city council approved new rules for homes in certain neighborhoods near Tilden Regional Park.

The city will ban most plants and other flammable items, like wooden fences, from within five feet of homes.

During public comment, people voiced their support while some shared concerns.

"My neighbors include many seniors who live just on social security. My neighbors and I should not face hefty fines in three years," said one resident.

Other cities around the Bay Area have already adopted similar rules. They'll eventually be rolled out statewide.