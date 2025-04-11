Berkeley considers ban on plants and other fuel within 5 feet of homes to prevent wildfires

Homeowners in parts of Berkeley may have to rip out their landscaping to prevent wildfires. It's part of a plan city council is considering next week.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- Taking a drive up to Tilden Regional Park on the Eastern most edge of Berkeley, it's hard to find a home that isn't surrounded by lush grass, bushes, flowers and trees.

But it's landscaping like this that some neighbors might soon have to rip out.

"The real concern we have from a fire perspective is if a fire starts in a park, and these sort of hot embers start flying from the park into the city, how do we stop structures from catching on fire?" Brent Blackaby, a Berkeley city councilmember said.

Next week, the Berkeley City Council will hear a proposal to ban most plants, within five feet of homes, in neighborhoods that are most at risk of an ember storm in a fire.

The idea is to create a required buffer of defensible space around homes where nothing is flammable, to prevent embers from spreading wildfires.

Councilmember Blackaby's home is one of about a thousand that falls within this proposed zone near Tilden Regional Park.

"I've got work to do," he said.

Blackaby says the deadly fires in Los Angeles County earlier this year served as a wake-up call to the city of Berkeley.

"It became real again to all of us, that this isn't just something that happens in rural communities, this happens in urban communities, this can happen in our community and so I think it just accelerated the urgency in the recognition that we can't not act," he said.

But it's not just about plants.

The ban also applies to wooden fences, play sets, trash and recycle bins.

Trees would also have to be removed from the 5-foot zone, unless they are taller than the house.

"We know this is a big ask but we wouldn't be making this ask if we didn't know that the threat was real," he said. "We just can't wait and hope and cross our fingers that something bad won't happen, we have to prepare for it."

City council will consider this ban at their next meeting on Tuesday, April 15.