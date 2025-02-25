CAL FIRE overhauls wildfire risk maps, giving some Bay Area homeowners stricter rules

CAL FIRE is overhauling its wildfire risk maps for cities across the Bay Area and the new fire lines will mean major changes for homeowners.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- CAL FIRE is overhauling its wildfire risk maps for cities across the Bay Area.

The new fire lines will mean major changes for homeowners.

It's the first time in more than a decade that the agency has assessed fire danger in cities.

The state says it's unlikely to change insurance companies' coverage or rates, but it'll mean work for homeowners.

Areas now considered "very high risk" will eventually have to clear out all flammable items within five feet of homes and follow other fire safety rules.

Updated CAL FIRE wildfire risk map of Sonoma. CAL FIRE

The biggest changes are in Sonoma County, where nearly 7,600 acres are considered at risk compared to just 11 acres in 2011.

Looking at the city of Sonoma, now almost half of it is covered in red.

Updated CAL FIRE wildfire risk map of Oakland and Alameda County. CAL FIRE

Meanwhile, some of the red was removed from Oakland's maps, with CAL FIRE downgrading parts of the Oakland Hills to high or moderate risk.

Local governments now have a few months to study the maps before they're finalized later this year.