DA: Man facing hate crime charges for attack on mom, child at Fremont fast food restaurant

FREMONT, Calif. -- A man who allegedly attacked a woman and her child in a Fremont fast food restaurant earlier this month is facing a hate crime charge, Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said Wednesday.

Marcus Harper, 22, is also facing a misdemeanor assault charge and if convicted could spend up to a year in county jail, Dickson said.

Harper is alleged to have attacked the pair, described by Dickson's office as Asian Indian, while making a hateful statement based on their race or ethnicity.

"This act of hate based upon the perceived national origin of these victims is completely unacceptable," Dickson said in a news release Wednesday. "The message needs to be clear that such behavior will not be tolerated, and those who commit hate crimes will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Harper is being held at Santa Rita Jail on $110,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at 8:30 a.m. at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.