North Bay lawmakers seek answers on future of embattled Sonoma State amid $24 million budget deficit

ROHNERT PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Sonoma State's president was facing tough questions from lawmakers surrounding the university's budget cuts and the future of the school.

California lawmakers held another forum Monday on campus amid the debate over the embattled institution's path forward. Meantime, legal action to stop program cuts to athletics and academics is playing out in court.

"I truly believe everybody shares the goal of thriving Sonoma State," said Sonoma State President, Dr. Emily Cutrer.

Cutrer gave North Bay lawmakers an update on the future of her embattled university, months after sweeping cuts to athletics and academics were announced.

"Our university budget committee is prioritizing programs now streamlined to increase enrollment," Cutrer said.

The University is facing a $24 million budget deficit due CSU funding cuts and declining enrollment. Leaders at this legislation forum want to hear details about Sonoma State's comeback plan, called a Bridge to the Future, which plans to increase the number of full-time students, engage

Students and graduates with the region and ensure stability by lowering the cost per student.

Congressman Mike Thompson says so far, he's not impressed.

"They've been working on a plan. I want to hear what they have to say. What I've seen on paper is disappointing, they need to turn this thing around, get Sonoma State back on track, attract students and make it work. The problems they are experiencing didn't happen because of loss of money, it happened due to a loss of vision," said Thompson.

Some students who showed up for the hearing were disappointed their programs have been cut.

"To see them eliminate programs that directly serve marginalized communities is heartbreaking," said graduate student, Janice Phillips.

Meantime, lawyers representing 7 student athletes were in Sonoma County Court Monday, looking for a temporary restraining order to stop the cuts from taking place. A decision is expected on Tuesday.

"Regardless of what the judge orders on the TRO, we're going to get a hearing in a couple of weeks on a preliminary injunction so we're going to keep moving," said Attorney David Seidel.

"This is a difficult process for everybody. We have empathy for students who are involved," said Sonoma State University spokesperson, Jeff Keating.