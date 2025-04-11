Sonoma State students file restraining order to prevent university from implementing sweeping cuts

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- Sonoma State students are going to court asking a judge to pause the clock on the university's implementation of sweeping cuts to all athletics programs and some academics.

Earlier this year, the university announced the move due to budget constraints. Attorneys hope a newly filed temporary restraining order can help students and faculty make their case for reversing the cuts.

A rally on the Sonoma State campus Thursday, students again calling for the resignation of university president Dr. Emily Cutrer.

"Nobody wants to go to school without athletics, right," said men's soccer coach Marcus Ziemer.

In January, the university announced the elimination of all athletic programs and some academic courses due to a $23 million deficit and declining enrollment.

Students sued Cutrer and the CSU chancellor, accusing them of violating procedural requirements needed for cutting programs.

Now, a temporary restraining order has been filed in Sonoma County Superior Court, asking a judge to stop the clock on Sonoma State from implementing the cuts, according to filings:

"The court should issue temporary relief to protect the students whose lives are being imploded by this callous and unlawful decision.."

"We're running out of time, the defendants know that if they're able to implement the decision before we're able to prove our claim in court, they're going to win by default essentially because the damage will already be done," said David Seidel, student's attorney.

Junior Vinny Lencioni came to Sonoma State to play baseball.

"I have come to the situation and decide whether I want to play baseball or not. I know I want to, just a matter of finding a place and covering the financials," said Lencioni.

Students say they're not giving up.

"It's because we all have something to believe in, we believe in our sports and our school," said Sonoma State baseball player Hawk Hill.

Attorneys believe CSU has the funds to restore program cuts.

"They say we don't have the money, we dispute that. CSU has billions in reserves," said Seidel.

Later, students marched across campus and into the administration building, where they delivered a petition to Cutrer's office.

So far, no word or comment from the university on the latest legal action. A court hearing is now set for Monday.