'The reason I'm here': NBA star Jaylen Wells talks about push to save Sonoma State's athletics dept.

"The best decision I made in my career was going to Sonoma State"

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- NBA star Jaylen Wells is joining the fight to help save the Sonoma State University athletics program. This is in response to the school's announcement last week -- that it plans to eliminate sports programs, and some academic departments, in an effort to address a $24 million deficit.

The 6-foot-8 power forward for the Memphis Grizzlies says Sonoma State University is where he got his start.

He played two seasons with Coach Rich Shayewitz.

"I think this was the best decision I made in my career was going to Sonoma State -- going to a place that believed in me, had a plan for me, and just allowed me to be me," said Wells.

Wells joined the fight to save the athletics program after Sonoma State announced last week it would cut all of its athletic programs next year.

On this Tuesday, dozens of concerned students, staff, coaches, and alumni spoke out at a Cal State University Board of Trustees meeting in Long Beach. Most people joined the meeting via Zoom. A handful of people made it to the meeting in person, including Sonoma State grads Casey Loganbauer and Allie Carrie Oliver.

"Do not take this life changing opportunity away from young people," said Loganbauer.

"I'm deeply disturbed at the manner in which Sonoma State leadership came to their decision and then announced it via email," said Carrie Oliver.

Wells was not at the meeting but he shared his sentiments with ABC7 News Tuesday afternoon.

"Obviously, I know a lot of players that are still playing there. Hearing their stories and how they feel. It sucks especially when you are playing a sport you love. And it's being taken away from you especially at a school that you love," said Wells.

Wells took to social media to show his support for the movement under the hashtag #saveseawolvesathletics.

"I was made aware of this hashtag and I just wanted to spread it, any opportunity I can," said Wells. "My teammate Ja Marant - he replied to it. Yeah, just trying to bring awareness however I can."

Last week, coaches filed a complaint with the office of civil rights on behalf of minority athletes. It calls for an investigation into the school's decision which they say unfairly targets minority students.

At the end of Tuesday's meeting, the Chancellor stated, "We will not underscore Sonoma State University and will position them to stay open as long as we all live... please watch tomorrow's meeting to hear their side."

On Thursday, the university plans to host a town hall meeting to address the cuts.

Wells is working with his former coach, figuring out what they can do next to help save Sonoma State's athletic program.

"Hopefully, I'll be able to be there soon and have my voice heard," said Wells. "The reason I'm here today is because of Sonoma State."